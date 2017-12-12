Fat Belly’s owner permanently closes 2 locations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two Fat Belly’s pub locations have closed permanently, Eyewitness News has learned.

When reached by phone, Scott Parker, the owner of Fat Belly’s, said he chose to close the Providence restaurant, as well as the Warwick location on Old Forge Road for personal reasons.

Parker said a construction project in Providence contributed to his decision. He said a new apartment building created a parking problem at the Providence location, and he believes the ongoing construction would have hurt business.

Parker said three Fat Belly’s locations – Main Street in East Greenwich, Tiogue Avenue in Coventry, and Lambert Lind Highway next to the Warwick Mall – remain open.

“Our business is thriving,” Parker said.

When asked how many people lost jobs due to the closures, Parker declined to comment, but said several employees were offered jobs at the remaining Fat Belly’s.

According to federal bankruptcy filings, three Fat Belly’s LLCs – 125 Canal Street, LLC, FB Coventry, LLC, and FB Mall, LLC – declared chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. All three cases have been closed, according to court records.