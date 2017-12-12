Former Cranston Police Chief due in court on assault charges

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The former chief of the Cranston Police Department is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning to answer to charges of domestic assault.

Marco Palombo, 53, was arrested November 30 following a domestic disturbance at his home. A member of Palombo’s family who called 911 described the former chief as “out of control.”

He was taken into custody, arraigned by a justice of the peace, and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

Palombo faces charges of domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanor charges.