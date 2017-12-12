Gem Cares Holiday Gift Match program helps those in need

McAuley Ministries provides the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, health services, emotional support and guidance to the most vulnerable in our community through the core values of hospitality, compassion and dignity.

Funds raised through the Gem Cares Holiday Gift Match program will help McAuley Ministries meet the needs of those they serve through each of the organization’s three ministries: McAuley House, McAuley Village, and The Warde-robe, by providing:

• Nutritious meals

• Clothing

• Housing assistance

• Baby and child needs, such as diapers and formula

• Prescriptions

• Transportation to and from medical appointments

• Support for enrichment programs, such as life-skills training and art therapy

To find out more or to make a donation http://www.mcauleyri.org/

