Hometown Hero: Will Such

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cranston West’s Will Such.

The senior rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns, becoming the first Falcon to earn the state’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Such also recorded 112 tackles and four sacks, numbers that may have been even greater if Will didn’t suffer a broken leg in the Falcons’ regular season finale against Portsmouth.

With his rehabilitation almost complete, Such is looking forward playing football next fall at Brown University

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.