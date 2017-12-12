In the Kitchen: Twisted Oscar

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Executive Chef Thomas Phelps of Saltwater at The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina. He is making Twisted Oscar, which is a Dorito crusted tenderloin with winter tea poached lobster tail topped with hollandaise on a bed of veal demi glaze. It is also served with tri-color oven roasted cauliflower.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of ground Doritos
- 1 cup of ground Panko
- 1 cup seasoned Flour
- 1 cup Egg Yolks
- 2 medallions of Tenderloin
- Lobster Tails
- Winter Tea Leaves
- Lemons
- Tabasco
- Butter
- Salt & Pepper
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Cauliflower
Directions:
- Place medallions in the flour, then egg yolks, then Dorito mixture
- Saute in Extra Virgin Olive Oil until your desired temperature
- In a sauce pot with 4 cups of water, place 6 tablespoons of winter tea leaves and the juice of a half of lemon and bring to a boil
- Remove lobster tail from the shell and make slits in it to infuse the tea flavor throughout the tail
- In another sauce pot, melt butter for your hollandaise so it comes to boiling
- In a food processor, place egg yolks in. Add tabasco, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Whip on high. Pour butter in the yolk mixture until thickens
- Separate the florets from the heads of cauliflower in large mixing bowl. Place the florets in with ½ cup of extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and roast on a sheet pan at 400 degrees for 20 min or until the flowers golden brown and crispy