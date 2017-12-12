Mom charged in baby girl’s murder to remain at Eleanor Slater

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A mom charged in the death of her 7-month old baby girl won’t be reporting to the Adult Correctional Institutions for the time being.

Judge Daniel Procaccini ruled Mariah Ramos will remain held at Eleanor Slater Hospital as she awaits trial, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office confirmed.

A grand jury in June indicted Ramos and the baby’s father, Ryan Beeley, 38, on second-degree murder charges in the death of 7-month-old Willow Beeley.

Officials say Ryan Beeley had with fentanyl, cocaine, methadone and benzodiazepine in his system when he fell asleep on the baby in his Airway Road home on Feb. 21. Police say Beeley was incoherent and the house stunk of mildew and had broken glass and other trash was strewn around when they arrived.

Police said the baby was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. The Rhode Island Department of Health ruled earlier this month the child died as a result of asphyxia due to overlay.

According to The Providence Journal, Judge Procaccini said Ramos’ behavior patterns are better dealt with in a therapeutic setting rather than a prison.