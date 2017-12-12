North Kingstown coach receives national award for work in community

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Paul Tetreault has had his share of success in his 37 years of coaching at North Kingstown High School, but it’s what his student-athletes do off the course that he prides himself in.

Because of that, Tetreault has received the 2017 Hometown Hero Award presented by Quicken Loans, the school announced Tuesday.

IT'S OFFICIAL: NK Cross Country Coach Paul Tetreault is the Quicken Loans 2017 Hometown Hero Award Winner! Thank you to all that voted for Coach Tetreault. — NK Athletics (@NoKingstownHS) December 12, 2017

FloSports created the award to recognize coaches who have a positive impact on their communities. Tetreault was one of five finalists out of approximately 10,000 nominations around the country and received enough votes to win the award.

Tetreault puts a strong emphasis on guiding his student-athletes to make good decisions and help make the world a better place. The team participates in an annual toiletry drive for the Ronald McDonald House and is encouraged to work with the Special Olympics.