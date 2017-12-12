Other RI school districts aren’t seeing spike in employees being placed on leave for abuse claims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The superintendents of some of Rhode Island’s largest school districts said Tuesday they aren’t seeing the same uptick in employees being placed on administrative leave following abuse allegations that is occurring in Providence.

The Providence school department has placed 72 employees on leave since the beginning of the school year, citing guidance from the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families that recommends all student abuse cases be forwarded to the agency prior to school department conducting its own investigation into the allegations. District officials say they’ve seen a “significant increase” in workers going out on leave.

But the school chiefs in Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket and South Kingstown all told Eyewitness News they haven’t had the same challenges with the DCYF reporting policy as Rhode Island’s capital city.

“We have only 2 people placed on admin leave this year,” Warwick Superintendent Philip Thornton wrote in an e-mail. “We do not see any spike when compared to past years.”

None of the 72 employees placed on leave in Providence have been charged with a crime – all but 16 are back on the job – but city officials say they believe the increase in leaves is connected to a relatively new state law that requires all incidents involving child abuse to be reported to DCYF within 24 hours of the claims.

Before the school year started, a principal at Harry Kizirian Elementary School was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to report abuse allegations. A teacher at the school was arrested in June for allegedly molesting several children. Both individuals have pleaded not guilty.

Both Warwick and Cranston have had school employees charged under the failure to report to DCYF law in 2017, but neither district has experienced an increase in adults on paid leave. Jeannine Nota, the superintendent in Cranston, said her district hasn’t placed any employees on leave this year, and only put one on leave last year.

Pawtucket Superintendent Patti DiCenso and South Kingstown Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow also said they haven’t experienced an increase in employees being placed on leave.

Providence Superintendent Chris Maher said Monday he plans to personally review all abuse claims prior to forwarding them to DCYF so he can determine whether an employee deserves to be placed on leave while the agency investigates the allegations. Maher said he wants out weed out incidents where employees might not need to be removed from school.

The president of the Providence Teachers Union has said between 25% and 50% of the claims made against teachers have been false or fabricated, but Maher has declined to comment on whether he believes students have exaggerated their allegations. He has also been unwilling to say whether any students have been disciplined for making inaccurate claims.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan