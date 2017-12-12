Powerful ‘Tomorrow’s News’ PSA released ahead of Sandy Hook anniversary

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WPRI) – It’s been nearly five years since the devastating shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary which claimed the lives of 20 children and six teachers, and in that time dozens more have died in mass shootings.

In a jarring reminder of the frequency of mass shootings, a non-profit organization called “Sandy Hook Promise” released a public service announcement this week entitled “Tomorrow’s News.”

In the one-minute video which simulates a TV news report, a reporter stands in front of a school, explaining how the next day a shooter will enter the school and attack students. Interviews with fellow students, parents, and teachers point out obvious warning signs including bullying, and comments made on social media and directly to other students.

“He told some of us that his dad kept a gun in his closet and he always talked about using it on, you know, the people that bullied him,” one student says gravely. “Tomorrow I’ll probably say that I wish I told someone.”

The final eyewitness is a mother, who tells the reporter that her young daughter will become one of the victims the next day.

The video is meant to highlight the importance of recognizing and acting on warning signs proactively, rather than waiting until it is too late.

Thursday, December 14 marks the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre.