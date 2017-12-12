South Kingstown business owner fears net neutrality repeal

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI ) – TLC Coffee Roasters in West Kingston has a loyal following.

“We’ve grown the business every year for 12 years, and over the last couple of years we’ve really started to grow our online presence,” owner Dave Turchetta said, adding that about 20% of TLC’s coffee-by-the-pound sales are online orders.

“I’ve shipped as far away as California and Florida,” he said.

But Turchetta fears the proposed rollback of net neutrality regulations could impact his bottom line.

“It would give an unfair advantage to the much larger players,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to afford to compete.”

Obama-era net neutrality rules prevent internet service providers from slowing or stopping internet traffic or charging more for faster speeds.

Last spring, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai told CBS News the rules stifle investment.

“Because those regulations are so prescriptive, many companies, big and small, have told us that they’re holding back on investment in their internet networks,” Pai said.

According to an FCC statement, the “Restoring Internet Freedom Order,” would “reduce needless red tape,” and “spur broadband deployment throughout the country.”

Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement, “The Trump Administration’s plans to end net neutrality would be a devastating mistake that would likely have harmful consequences for consumers and businesses and could lead to a loss of jobs and small businesses across the nation and here in Rhode Island.”

The FCC commissioners – three Republicans and two Democrats – are scheduled to vote on the issue Thursday.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.