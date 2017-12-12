According to a recent survey on corporate responsibility, equal pay is the NUMBER ONE concern among consumers.

74% of people say they would not forgive a company for paying women less than men for the same work.

We spoke with Stephen Hahn-Griffiths of the Reputation Institute & Catherine Blades of AFLAC about the importance of corporate responsibility.

