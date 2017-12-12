Warwick teachers plan picket, claiming pay raise will arrive 2 months late

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Teachers Union says they’ll be picketing the city’s school committee meeting Tuesday night because they say the contract the teachers and school officials signed just shy of a month ago isn’t being honored.

While the terms of the contract weren’t disclosed, union president Darlene Netcoh said Tuesday morning that the school committee agreed to start paying teachers a salary increase and retroactive payments come Dec. 21. However, according to Netcoh, the school superintendent, Philip Thornton, is now claiming teachers won’t get that pay increase until February at the soonest.

“Obviously, the superintendent and chairwoman [Bethany Furtado] do not want labor peace, because if they did, they would not be playing games and violating a contract that they signed,” said Netcoh in a statement.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Eyewitness News has not received a response from Thornton’s office on the subject.

The committee meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at Warwick Veterans Junior High School on West Shore Road.

After two years without a contract, the city’s public schools faced widespread teacher absences in October that appeared to constitute “sick-outs,” such that a judge ordered the teachers to halt the practice in the same breath as barring strikes and work stoppages. The union denied any coordinated work action took place and chalked up absences to cold and flu season.

Students lent support to teachers during the conflict, and parents later followed suit. The points of contention in the conflict included sick time and classroom sizes.

Mediation finally arrived October 18, and the committee approved the new contract about a month later.