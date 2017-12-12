Woonsocket man charged with beating, strangling ex-girlfriend

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman told police she was sleeping in bed last Friday when she woke up at 2 a.m. to find her ex-boyfriend hitting her in the head with a cell phone. Now, the ex-boyfriend is facing a slew of charges.

Officers arrested Aaron Botelho, 25, and charged him with domestic assault by strangulation and domestic kidnapping – which are both felonies. He was also charged with three misdemeanors.

According to the police report, the woman told officers she and Botelho broke up six months ago, but the two remained roommates at their Division Street residence.

She told police Botelho came home drunk and, while she was sleeping, went through her phone, found messages from her new boyfriend and became enraged. She said Botelho punched her in the face numerous times, shoved her around the apartment, and cornered her in the bathroom where Botelho strangled her to the point where she could not breathe.

The responding police officer reported that the victim’s injuries – a swollen face, black eye, and red markings around her neck – were consistent with her story.

According to the report, the abuse took place over the course of an hour.

Police said the victim tried to call her current boyfriend and left a message, which police said featured the victim in an argument with a male. She told officers when she threatened to call police, Botelho took her cell phone and smashed it to pieces.

At some point, she said Botelho left the apartment and that’s when she was able to leave and drive to a friend’s house.

Police arrested Botelho later that morning – finding him hiding behind a bedroom door inside a Division Street apartment.