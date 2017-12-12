Wrapping It Up For Charity 2017

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – On Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon until 4 p.m. at the Warwick Mall, on-air talent and volunteer staff from WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV and The CW Providence will be hosting a ‘Wrapping It Up For Charity’ event offering free gift wrapping.

All gift wrapping is completely free, but donations are welcome with all proceeds benefiting Crossroads Rhode Island.

“This is a great way for our community to accomplish two wonderful things this holiday season: help out a great local nonprofit and homeless community and get your gifts wrapped,” Susan Tracy Durant, the stations’ promotions director states.

Crossroads Rhode Island is the largest homeless services organization in the state. In addition to shelter and basic needs, Crossroads offers:

Hundreds of affordable housing units for families and individuals

Comprehensive case management

Education and employment services

24-hour/7 day a week emergency services

Learn more more or support Crossroads Rhode Island »