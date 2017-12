SAN ANTONIO (WPRI) — Synchronized light displays are becoming more and more popular during the holidays. But one in Texas is really stopping people in their tracks.

Matt Johnson’s display this year celebrates the premiere of the new movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi – which opens in theaters Friday.

The display – which is featured on Johnson’s YouTube page – is synchronized with a remixed version of Darth Vader’s Imperial March.

