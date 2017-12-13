A Christmas tale for kids

Looking for a fun way to capture the spirit of the Holidays for the kids complete with a local twist?

Author Mark Perry has written ‘Post Mark: The North Pole Postman Visits Rhode Island’. Illustrated by Lia Marcoux, the book takes readers on a journey.

From the book’s official website:

“Every year, Santa receives letters and ‘wish lists’ from boys and girls all over the world, but for some reason, no letters from Rhode Island have arrived. Therefore, Santa deploys ‘Post’ Mark, his mailroom elf, to Rhode Island, where he collects letters from kids all over the state. Santa instucts ‘Post’ Mark to start in Woonsocket to the north, and work his way south until he reaches Westerly. Along the way, ‘Post’ Mark meets kids in each Rhode Island city who enthusiastically share fun facts about many of the things that make Little Rhody such a great place to live and visit.”

Mark joined ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss further.

Learn more here: http://www.northpolepostman.com/