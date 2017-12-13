Cliff Walk vandalism suspects plead not guilty

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two female suspects who were caught smiling at a surveillance camera while allegedly vandalizing the historic Cliff Walk answered to charges Wednesday.

Jocelyn Senecal and Jenna Senecal, both 22 and from East Providence, pleaded not guilty to charges of graffiti and conspiracy in Newport District Court. Both women were released on personal recognizance and ordered to pay $1,000.

The Senecal sisters were caught on camera on Nov. 25, with spray paint cans in their hands. According to Newport Police, the public helped assist them in identifying the two suspects. The pair turned themselves into police on Dec. 2.