Councilman accused of making threatening phone call to boy faces judge

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport city councilman accused of making a threatening phone call to a 13-year-old boy he says was sending sexual messages to his daughter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Newport District Court Wednesday morning.

According to Newport police, they received a report Dec. 4 that a 13-year-old boy sent Councilman John Florez’s daughter sexually explicit text messages. A family member told police that when Florez contacted the boy to get him to stop the minor then repeatedly called Florez throughout the night.

It was during their investigation police said they developed probable cause that Florez called the boy and made several explicit threats to harm him. After interviewing Florez on Dec. 11, police said they formally charged the councilman with making crank or obscene telephone calls.