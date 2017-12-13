Crib, toddler bed mattresses recalled due to fire hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dream On Me is recalling thousands of mattresses for cribs and toddler beds because they pose a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected mattresses fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The recall involves various spring and foam mattresses, which were sold in a variety of colors and prints at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from Jan. 2016 through Dec. 2016.

That information can be found printed on a tag on the top center of the mattresses.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover, which the CPSC says will bring the mattresses into compliance with flammability standards. Dream On Me can be reached toll-free at 877-201-4317 during standard business hours. Visit their website for more information.

Photos: Dream On Me Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress Recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Évolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress (Model 849) (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Évolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress (Model 850) (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress (Model 6E6WL) (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) 5" Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress (Model 5B5) (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in Blue star (Model 150V_1)(Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) 88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in Blue (Model 87) (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) 5" Thick Round Crib Mattress (Model 40R1) (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress (Model 150C) (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Mattress label with date of manufacture and model number (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)