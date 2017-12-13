Crib, toddler bed mattresses recalled due to fire hazard

By Published:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dream On Me is recalling thousands of mattresses for cribs and toddler beds because they pose a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected mattresses fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The recall involves various spring and foam mattresses, which were sold in a variety of colors and prints at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from Jan. 2016 through Dec. 2016.

Click here for a list of affected model numbers and manufacture dates »

That information can be found printed on a tag on the top center of the mattresses.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover, which the CPSC says will bring the mattresses into compliance with flammability standards. Dream On Me can be reached toll-free at 877-201-4317 during standard business hours. Visit their website for more information.

Photos: Dream On Me Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress Recall