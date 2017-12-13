East Providence man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man faced a judge Wednesday on a domestic murder charge, accused of killing his girlfriend back in May.

Allen Hanson, 32, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 41-year-old Jennifer Silva. He was ordered held without bail pending a status hearing on Jan. 11.

Hanson and Silva lived together at 85 Warren Ave. Police said they responded to the home at about 4 a.m. on May 20, after receiving a call from Hanson.

Hanson told the responding officers that Silva had been hit by a car, according to police, but the officers said he gave conflicting reports about where she was killed.

After finding no evidence that Silva was hit by a car, police said they determined her injuries were suffered during a domestic altercation with Hanson.

“Her injuries and loss of life were a direct result of his actions,” East Providence Police Lt. Raymond Blinn said in May.

The state medical examiner determined Silva’s death was caused by “multiple injuries due to fall from height,” according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Back in 2010, Hanson was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 30 months to serve for assaulting a different girlfriend in Westerly while wearing brass knuckles.