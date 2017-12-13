Federal Hill eatery sending holiday gifts to troops overseas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular restaurant in Providence is sending the comforts of home to a military unit serving in Iraq.

More than five dozen boxes full of gifts are heading overseas from Angelo’s on Federal Hill to the 126th, which consists of 44 soldiers.

“They each get their own box, their own stocking,” Angelo’s owner Bob Antignano said. “And there were 19 community boxes.”

The boxes consist of items from toiletries to board games, and they are even sending over an air hockey table.

For Aime Chobanian, this mission to share holiday spirit is special.

“They’re away from their families,” Chobanian said. “It’s a huge sacrifice. My brother is in that unit, so it’s personal.”

Antignano said his loyal customers made it happen.

“We really wanted to do something for the troops,” he said. “We hope it can give them just a little cheer during Christmas.”

Chobanian believes that it will.

“They know we’re doing a fundraiser,” she said. “They just don’t know how big it is!”