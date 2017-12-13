In the Kitchen: Local Ricotta Cheesecake with Eggnog Anglaise and Peppermint Garnish

Pastry Chef Jamie Chernesky of The Coast Guard House Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Local Ricotta Cheesecake with Eggnog Anglaise and Peppermint Garnish.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs Cream Cheese

8 oz. Local Ricotta

8 oz. Eggs

9 oz. Sugar

4 oz. Heavy Cream

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 lb Gingersnaps

4 oz butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup eggnog

5 egg yolks

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla

spices/ rum… to taste

Directions:

Cream room temperature cream cheese with ricotta until there is no lumps. Add sugar and continue to mix. (Make sure to scrape down the sides so that no lumps are left) While mixing slowly add in the eggs ( a couple at a time) : Repeat scraping sides Follow by adding in the cream and vanilla. Scrap sides again and allow to mix a little longer on a higher speed (helps to aerate) Spray and line springform pan with granulated sugar. Be sure to tap out the excess. Place cheesecake batter evenly in pan Place pan into a deeper baking dish to allow for a water bath. Bake at 300 F for at least an hour. (May need more time, check at 45 mins and slightly shift to check if center is solid or still loose) Once cooked take out of water bath and allow to set in fridge at least 12 hours Pop out of pan and serve with your favorite toppings Crush cookies to desired texture Melt butter Mix crushed cookies with butter and sugar Toast in oven at 325 for 10 mins and allow to cool Serve with cheesecake Add 4 more ounces of melted butter and instead of toasting place at the bottom of the springform pan. Be sure to pack it down and then place cheesecake batter on top and bake. Whisk together yolks and brown sugar; set aside Heat in small pot eggnog and heavy cream and vanilla (spices or rum as well if adding) After comes to boil turn heat to low Slowly add while whisking some of the cream mixture into the egg mixture Once tempered add the new egg mixture with the rest of the cream in pot. Continue to whisk/stir until the mixture begins to thicken Once it becomes thick enough to coat the back of a spoon take off the heat. And place into a container to cool. Allow to cool completely then refrigerate till use!

