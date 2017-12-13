Man wanted for chainsaw threat against police has criminal history

Related Coverage Police searching for man who threatened officers with chainsaw

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help as they work to track down a man they say threatened West Greenwich officers with a running chainsaw Tuesday night.

James Matteson, 38, is wanted on a charge of felony assault on officers.

According to West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay, officers responded at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a disturbance between two men at 234 Plain Meeting House Road. As police tried to arrest the two men, Ramsay said Matteson came out of the garage with a running chainsaw in hand and threatened the officers.

Matteson then dropped the chainsaw and ran into the woods, Ramsay said.

Coventry and Rhode Island State Police were called in to assist with the search but were unable to find Matteson.

Matteson is said to stand 5-foot-9 and weigh about 260 pounds. Police said two additional warrants are out for his arrest on charges of felony arson of a vehicle and failure to appear in court.

A look at Matteson’s criminal history shows no-contest pleas to assault, vandalism, repeated marijuana possession, reckless driving, and trespassing, as well as offenses for driving with a suspended license.

Anyone with information on Matteson’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the West Greenwich Police Department at (401) 397-7191.