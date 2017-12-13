Rescue a Pet: Mabel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Mabel.

Mabel is around 7 years old, very sweet and active. PARL says she should go to a home where she’ll be played with and taken on walks.

She’s lived with other dogs before and didn’t have too much of a problem with them, according to the shelter, but she might do best in a home by herself, maybe with some older children.

Mabel has a slight vision problem due to a cataract in her left eye, but is otherwise in great health.

If you’d like to meet Mabel or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.