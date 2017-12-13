Smith Street resurfaced as part of RhodeWorks initiative

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Motorists can now expect a smooth drive on Smith Street in Providence after new sidewalks and pavement were part of improvements to the road.

Officials gathered Wednesday to mark the completion of the project, which is part of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s RhodeWorks initiative.

“As RhodeWorks fixes our roads and bridges, it fulfills the promises of improving our main streets and creating jobs,” Raimondo said. “It’s vitally important we support commercial corridors like Smith Street with well-maintained roads and sidewalks that those who live here, and those who make their living here, deserve.”

The Smith Street Improvement Project began back in April, addressing 1.6 miles of roadway from Academy Avenue to Holden Street. Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) officials said the project cost around $4.2 million to complete road resurfacing and adding new sidewalks. Officials said its crews also worked to bring existing sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), improved drainage systems and modified three existing traffic signals by adding pedestrian crossing features.

RIDOT officials said the Smith Street road repair was completed on time and on budget.

“We are pleased to deliver this project for the citizens, businesses owners and visitors to Smith Street,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. “We are committed to completing the projects in our RhodeWorks program on time and on budget.”