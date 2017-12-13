Smoked salmon recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Springfield Smoked Fish is recalling 1-pound packages of its Pre-Sliced Nova Salmon because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, the affected packages were sold in Rhode Island and Connecticut. The product comes in a 1-pound, clear plastic package marked with:

Lot #42173 on the back of the package

on the back of the package Expiration date of Dec. 22

UPC: 811907018018

Health officials said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled salmon. The recall was issued after random product sampling from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Production of the salmon has been suspended while the FDA investigates the source of the contamination.

The health department is urging consumers who bought the products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.