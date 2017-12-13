Study: RI has lost the most good-paying blue-collar jobs since 1991

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island has seen the biggest decline in good-paying blue-collar jobs in the country since 1991, but more workers without bachelor’s degrees are finding jobs in service industries like health care, a new study reveals.

The report by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce examined what the authors called “good jobs” for workers without a bachelor’s degree in all 50 states. They defined a good job as one that pays at least $35,000 for workers under age 45 and at least $45,000 for workers ages 45 and older.

The number of good blue-collar jobs in Rhode Island for workers without a bachelor’s degree fell by 39% between 1991 and 2015, according to the study, which defined traditional blue-collar jobs as those in industries such as manufacturing, construction and transportation.

“Rhode Island was particularly hit hard by the decline in manufacturing and manufacturing employment, so there was certainly a loss of good jobs in manufacturing industries, as there was throughout many of the New England states and the Northeast,” Neil Ridley, director of the center’s state initiative and a report co-author, told Eyewitness News.

“But in addition, Rhode Island lost good jobs in other blue-collar industries beyond manufacturing, so there were losses in transportation, wholesale and retail trade, and other industries,” he said. “In other states manufacturing dominated the good-job decline, but in Rhode Island there were losses across a range of blue-collar industries.”

However, over the same period Rhode Island also saw a 37% increase in the number of good jobs for workers without a bachelor’s in skilled-services industries, such as health care and financial services.

“Rhode Island is a particularly strong example of the national pattern, where we did see a sharp drop in blue-collar jobs, and a shift and an increase in the number of good jobs held by workers in the skilled-services industries,” Ridley said.

The group in question is a big one: more than half of Rhode Island workers – 261,000 out of 421,000 – did not have a bachelor’s degree as of 2015, according to the study. Nearly three-fourths of workers with at least a bachelor’s had a “good job,” compared with fewer than half of those without one, the authors found.

Overall, the number of good jobs for Rhode Islanders without a bachelor’s degree declined from 112,000 in 1991 to 99,000 in 2015, a 12% decrease, the study found. Looked at another way, the share of Rhode Island workers without a bachelor’s degree who had a good job declined from 39.6% to 37.7%.

There was also a shift within the non-bachelor’s group, as a larger share of good jobs went to those with associates degrees rather than those with only a high-school diploma.

“Good jobs are increasingly going to those that have more than a high-school education,” Ridley said. “It used to be the case that someone could leave high school and with a little bit of on-the-job training land a good job, and a good job that would last. That’s less and less the case in Rhode Island and really across the country.”

“That’s what I think our report puts in sharp relief – there’s a premium on postsecondary education and training, and your chances of having a good job are much more tied to getting an education beyond high school,” he added.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook