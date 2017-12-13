Swansea father opposes parole for his daughter’s killer

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea man is still grieving after his 16-year-old daughter was murdered by a classmate in 1982. Now, he is preparing for the convicted man’s second parole hearing in Natick Thursday morning.

In 2013, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that juveniles convicted of first-degree murder can be eligible for parole hearings after serving 15 years.

Richard LaChance said his daughter, Lisa LaChance, was missing for more than two years before authorities found her body. He said given the nature of the crime, the murderer shouldn’t even be considered for parole.

“This was a brutal murder,” he said.

Lisa LaChance and Bousquet were 16-year-old high school classmates who met in a wooded area to smoke hashish after school in June of 1982. In 1986, two years after LaChance’s remains were found, Swansea police received a tip from an informant linking Bousquet to the murder. Police questioned him after receiving the tip and he admitted that he had killed her.

He claimed that while they were in the woods, LaChance pulled a knife on him and tried to rob him, so he pulled out a knife of his own and attacked her, ultimately stabbing her nearly 30 times. Bousquet admitted that he had used LSD earlier that day and had been a substance abuser since age 15. He avoided suspicion until police received the tip several years later but, after confessing to them, he was charged with first-degree murder and put on trial.

After a jury rejected his claim of self-defense he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

“You can’t let a guy like that go,” Richard LaChance said Wednesday night.

LaChance said his daughter will never get a second chance, so Bousqet shouldn’t either.

“I’m always angry,” he said. “What am I going to do, forgive him? No way I’m going to forgive him.”

LaChance said his dream was to walk his little girl down the aisle one day.

“I loved her and I wish she was here,” he said. “All I get to do is bring flowers to her grave.”

He is now begging the state to stop making him relive his darkest days with parole hearings for the man who murdered his daughter.

“I wanted grandkids, she was the only one I got,” he said.

LaChance is planning on reading a letter at the hearing on Thursday against Bousqet’s parole. Documents obtained by Eyewitness News show that Bousqet’s last parole request was denied for multiple reasons, including the inmate’s own testimony at the hearing.

Current Swansea Police Chief George Arruda told Eyewitness News that a retired member of the department who worked the case has also submitted a letter to the parole board strongly opposing Bousquet’s release.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.