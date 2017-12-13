Task force to vote on school repairs plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A task force charged with addressing Rhode Island’s school building crisis is considering a recommendation to spend $500 million in state bonds on repairs.

In a draft report released last week, the task force urges districts and towns to invest in upgrading the state’s public school buildings.

The School Buildings Task Force will vote on the recommendations Wednesday night and, if approved, will send the recommendations to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo would then draft legislation to be submitted to the General Assembly in January.

A recent independent study found that the state’s 306 schools need $2.2 billion worth of repairs.

The task force is also recommending school districts hire project managers to ensure school repairs are completed on budget.

