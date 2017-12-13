The do’s and don’ts of holiday shipping

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Diana Deleon has a lot of packages to ship for work for the holidays.

“It’s important to let them know that we appreciate their business,” she said.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) expects to deliver 3 billion pieces of mail and 850 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“This is a 10 percent uptick in the packages,” Christine Dugas of USPS said. “So we are seeing an increase in the packages, so the sooner you get them out the better.”

It’s important to make sure your holiday gifts are packaged properly, and that starts with using a sturdy box.

USPS provided the following tips for choosing an appropriate box for your package:

If the box is soft or has lost its integrity, it could open during processing.

If you are reusing a box that you think is sturdy and there are any other markings on it, cross them out.

Make sure there are no identifying marks on the box that could send it astray.

Only print the address once on the outside of the box and don’t guess the zip code.

Put a card with the name and address inside the package so if it does come open, USPS can see where the package should go.

Do not wrap strings around your packages since they can damage USPS automated equipment.

USPS has more information on its website for preparing shipments, as well as a list of shipping restrictions.