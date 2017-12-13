Tom Brady launches TB12 fitness app

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Following the success of his best-selling book The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has launched a fitness lifestyle app.

The app, called TB12 Method, is aimed at helping users improve their overall fitness through physical activity, hydration, and healthy eating choices based on Brady’s own training and nutritional regimen.

“After discovering the effectiveness of muscle pliability and our TB12 Method, I have been passionate about sharing how I’ve been able to sustain peak performance at the highest level of my sport for so long,” said the five-time Super Bowl champion. “This app is the next step in making the TB12 Method available to everyone, everywhere.”

The app is divided into three categories:

Discover: A frequently-updated stream of information and updates from the TB12 team across all TB12 Method focus areas, including muscle pliability, workouts, hydration, nutrition, and cognitive

training.

training. Content Library: The hub of all TB12 Method resources, including exercise videos, wellness tips, recipes, and more.

My TB12 Plan: A customized pliability and workout plan designed around the user’s sport, equipment, and preferences (available to premium subscribers only).

The app is free to download, but after a free trial period users must pay $20 per month, or $200 for a year.

At this time, the app is only available to iOS users, though a version for Android users is expected soon.