TV style expert shares tips for special gift giving

Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, and that means last-minute shopping and looking for stocking stuffers.

We spoke with one of the nation’s top TV style experts and Lifestyle Editor Chassie Post for some trendy suggestions and strategies for choosing special gifts for all of friends and family.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.