Warwick elementary school consolidation to move forward

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After putting it off for an additional year, the Warwick School Committee Tuesday voted to move ahead with its elementary school consolidation plan.

Due to a number of factors including declining enrollment and the need for expensive upgrades, the proposal calls for the closure of John Wickes and Randall Holden Elementary Schools while turning John Brown Francis Elementary into an early childhood center and Drum Rock Early Childhood Center into additional space for Warwick’s Career & Technical Center.

The sixth grade will also move from the elementary schools to Winman and Warwick Veterans – which are transitioning from junior high schools to middle schools.

The sixth grade was supposed to move to Winman and Vets for this school year until the school committee in February voted to delay the migration. Now, all changes will take place concurrently for the 2018-19 school year.

The school committee had put off immediate implementation of the school closures when it originally voted on the plan in Oct. 2016 following criticism about how the consolidation of the secondary schools went.