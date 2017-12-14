2 arrested, 1 sought in Pawtucket shooting, robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have two suspects in custody and are hunting for a third after a woman was nearly killed while her boyfriend was being robbed in Pawtucket.

City detectives allege Juan Londono, Daryn Davis and Joseph Neal committed the crimes Tuesday evening on Harrison Street.

Pawtucket police arrested Londono and Davis Thursday with the help of the R.I. State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals while Neal remains on the loose, according to Det. Sgt. Timothy Graham.

Graham said police responded at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots in the area of 185 Harrison St. The officers arrived to find a man who said he was robbed and that during the struggle, one of the suspects fired several rounds, one of which struck his girlfriend in the head.

The woman was found on the third floor of the residence with blood coming from the left side of her head, according to Graham, but she was conscious and alert. The officers tended to the grazing bullet wound until an ambulance arrived to take her to Rhode Island Hospital.

The three suspects were known to the victim, according to Graham.

Londono, 19, of Central Falls, was charged with felony assault, assault with intent to commit murder, first-degree robbery, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area and conspiracy.

Davis, 20, of Pawtucket, was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.

Neal, 18, of 15 Hillhurst Ave. in Providence’s Silver Lake neighborhood, is still being sought by police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100, Det. Dave Silva at (401) 660-8412 or Det. Hans Cute at (401) 660-8416.