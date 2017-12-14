Amid safety concerns, North Kingstown bridge being repaired ahead of schedule

Related Coverage Crumbling bridge creates new safety concern for students

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A crumbling bridge in Saunderstown is being repaired ahead of schedule following a Call 12 for Action report.

According to the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT), construction on the Slocum Bridge is a two-week construction project, which started on Dec. 4.

“They’re getting it done!” said Brad St. Germain, who lives near the small bridge.

As Call 12 for Action reported in October, an inspection revealed serious deficiencies on the Slocum Bridge, so RIDOT put a 6,000-pound weight restriction on it.

Because of the weight restriction, St. Germain’s daughters’ school bus was detoured and his girls, 6 and 12 years old, were forced to walk to a bus stop half a mile up a busy street with no sidewalks or lights.

St. Germain said he feared for his daughters’ safety, and he said the repairs were months away.

“They used to get picked up right in front of the house,” St. Germain said. “For safety concerns, it was a big issue that the buses couldn’t come through here.”

St. Germain shared an email from RIDOT that said, “we anticipate that the project will begin construction some time in spring/early summer of 2018.”

When Call 12 for Action took St. Germain’s safety concerns to RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, he said he expected a more timely repair.

“We’re glad that the state was able to move it along, with your help!” St. Germain said.

This bridge repair is part of RhodeWorks, Governor Gina Raimondo’s 10-year, $4.7-billion plan to fix the state’s roads and bridges.

According to data from RIDOT, about 24% of the state’s bridges are structurally deficient.