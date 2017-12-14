Attleboro Elks lodge giving local veterans a lift with donated car

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Attleboro Elks Lodge is finding yet another way to help local veterans.

After a year and a half of fundraising, the lodge is donating a brand new Subaru Legacy that will be used to take veterans to appointments at VA hospitals in Brockton, Providence and even Boston.

“They’re either on retirement or social security. They don’t have a lot of money. They don’t have the vehicles to get them where they wanna go,” said George Sousa, Attleboro Elks Exalted Ruler.

The new four-door sedan will join an existing seven-passenger, wheelchair-accessible van which already is used to shuttle veterans around.

“There’s a lot of veterans in Attleboro that may not have access to their medical care through the VA that they’ve earned and deserve, but for this van and the volunteers who drive it,” said Ken Badertscher, Attleboro director of Veterans Services.

About 35 to 40 different veterans use the program every month by calling city hall to request a ride.

Volunteers spend 1,300 hours a year helping plan and drive the vets.

The Elks plan to formally pass the keys off to the city in a short public ceremony Saturday at 12:30 p.m. All veterans and residents are welcome to attend.