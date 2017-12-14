Authorities search teacher’s home in connection with Blackstone explosion

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The son of a Bellingham science teacher is defending her after a search warrant was executed at their Woonsocket home earlier this week.

Michael McNamara said authorities came to his home on Carey Court early Tuesday morning.

“They came in, probably 20 to 26 officers, close to that, you couldn’t park anywhere on the street,” he recalled.

McNamara said federal agencies came searching for clues in connection with an investigation into an explosion that damaged a high school principal’s Jeep in the driveway of his Blackstone home.

Officers responded to the Lakeshore Drive home at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, after the homeowner, Lucas Giguere, reported hearing a loud bang before noticing extensive damage to his vehicle.

Police believe it was a pipe bomb that detonated and said it appeared that Giguere was targeted.

McNamara’s mother, Susan Seery, teaches at the same high school where Giguere is the principal.

“She’s a quiet woman, she loves her job, follows the law, always has,” McNamara said of his mother.

Eyewitness News has learned that Seery has been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 15.

The superintendent denied to comment on the specifics of what led to that decision, but released the following statement:

“Bellingham Public Schools continues to cooperate with law enforcement as the authorities investigate the pipe-bombing of a vehicle belonging to our high school principal.”

McNamara said it’s an unrelated investigation that has his mother on leave. “She has an alibi straight through the times in question,” he said.

The Woonsocket Police Department confirms that authorities assisted in the actions taken by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Eyewitness News has contacted the the bureau’s Boston office for comment but has not heard back.