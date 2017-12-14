Benny’s Christmas ornaments in high demand following closure

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The iconic Rhode Island retailer, Bennys, has officially closed its doors but there is still a high demand for items with the store’s logo.

More than 250 holiday ornaments commemorating Rhode Island icons belong to the My Little Town collection, but owner Duke Marcoccio says he is receiving a large amount of requests for Benny’s themed ornaments.

“Probably the most demand I’ve ever had for a single ornament,” Marcoccio said.

Marcoccio says there has been even further setback to selling the highly demanded Benny’s themed ornaments.

“Our containers come into California and because of the fires and the smoke that they’re having in California, it’s been delayed,” Marcoccio said.

Marcoccio says despite the setback, he will have the ornaments in store next week, just in time for Christmas.

“I am overnighting them whatever the cost is I need them by Tuesday,” Marcoccio said. “So I’ll have them here.”

Marcoccio urges those looking to purchase the Benny’s ornaments to get them while they last.