Family, friends of ex-police sergeant pen letters seeking lenient sentence

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A former sergeant with the Attleboro Police Department is set to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Richard Woodhead could face up to 20 years in prison. On Thursday, his lawyers submitted more than a dozen letters from Woodhead’s family and friends asking the judge for a lenient sentence.

Woodhead, 55, was arrested in April after talking to an undercover police officer about sexual relations with minors. Investigators said they later found in his home a secret compartment containing child pornography.

Woodhead reached a plea deal with prosecutors and in August pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted receipt of child pornography.

Included among the letters was one from a psychologist who said that Woodhead is a sex addict, but not a pedophile, stating: “Richard is not a danger to children or minors.”

Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian read through the letters. At 5:30 – hear what Woodhead’s wife, son and others had to say in his defense.