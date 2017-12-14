FCC votes to end ‘net neutrality’ rules

NEW YORK (AP) — The FCC votes on party lines to undo sweeping Obama-era ‘net neutrality’ rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.

The vote could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet. It’s a radical departure from more than a decade of federal oversight.

The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn’t going to change, but protests have erupted online and in the streets as people worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online.

Opponents of the FCC’s move plan legal challenges. Some net-neutrality supporters hope to ride that wave of public opinion into the 2018 elections.

More details to come on this breaking news story