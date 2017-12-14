Festival Ballet Providence celebrates 40th year of ‘The Nutcracker’

Michaela returned to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday morning, for a live preview of Festival Ballet Providence’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

The show marks a special milestone for both organizations as PPAC is also celebrating their 40th Anniversary this season. Festival Ballet’s Nutcracker was performed on the PPAC stage shortly after the theatre re-opened in 1978.

Don’t miss out on the magic of Festival Ballet Providence’s timeless production of “The Nutcracker”. With beautiful sets, elegant choreography, and world class dancers, Festival Ballet Providence’s production is a magical performance perfect for audiences of all ages.

The show is on stage at PPAC December 15-17. Click here for ticket information.