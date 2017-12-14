In the Kitchen: Chicken Pizzaiola

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, John Granata, Chef and Owner of Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar, is here making Chicken Pizzaiola. He is joined by TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito.
Ingredients:
- 4 psc. Boneless chicken breast
- 1 qt. prepared San Marzano tomato sauce
- 2 oz. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves (chopped)
- Pinch of hot pepper seed
- ¼ cup sautéed onions
- ¼ cup sliced black olives
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 tsp. oregano
- ¼ cup Pecorino Romano
- 8 oz. shredded mozzarella
- 4 oz. sliced pepperoni
- Flour for dusting chicken
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees.
- Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan heat olive oil on medium flame.
- Dredge chicken in flour and place in oil. Lightly brown both sides.
- Add garlic, hot pepper seed, onions and olives and cook together for 2 minutes.
- Add wine and San Marzano sauce.
- Add salt and pepper, Pecorino and oregano and simmer until sauce starts to thicken a bit.
- Place chicken and sauce in a large casserole and top with mozzarella and pepperoni.
- Bake until cheese is melted.