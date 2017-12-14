Police: Man found in stolen car with guns, knife

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Raynham man is facing multiple charges after police said the found him in a stolen car and in possession of multiple guns.

Police said they arrested Kyle Damon, 22, Wednesday in the parking lot of the King Philip Apartment complex in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Taunton earlier this week.

Police said officers found a loaded handgun, an AR 15 rifle and a large knife in the car. They also believed Damon was intoxicated at the time.

According to police, Damon was charged with:

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Carrying a firearm without a license (two counts)

Carrying a firearm while intoxicated

Receiving stolen property over $250 (three counts)

Carrying ammunition without a license

Warrant arrest (three counts)

He was taken to Morton Hospital for evaluation and will be arraigned once he’s released from the hospital.

“This was a great job by our officers of quickly assessing the situation, especially not knowing how Mr. Damon would react when they came upon him,” Chief James Donovan said. “Thankfully we were able to apprehend the suspect without incident and take two illegally possessed firearms off the streets.”