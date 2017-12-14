Police: More troopers will be on patrol during holiday season

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — You may be seeing more troopers on the road as the holidays draw near.

Colonel Ann Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, announced that more troopers will be on patrol in an effort to keep the roadways safe this holiday season.

According to Assumpico, state police have already seen a 24 percent increase in DUI arrests in the past month as compared to the same period last year.

She said troopers arrested 46 people for driving under the influence of intoxicating drugs or liquor from Nov. 12 to Dec. 12. This period last year recorded 37 DUI arrests.

RISP are also joining other state and local police for Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort), which aims to prevent crashes through strict enforcement of laws.

“Any type of impaired driving, just don’t do it. Call a friend, we’ve been saying this for years but the public needs to understand we really need their help,” Assumpico said. “We don’t want to lose anybody over the holiday season.”

Assumpico said troopers will be focused on motorists driving while impaired as well as those who present a danger due to distracted driving, aggressive driving or speeding.

RISP offered tips for drivers to help keep the roadways safe:

Check the weather

Allow extra time

Bring your cell phone

Buckle up

Drive carefully

Take a break

Secure valuables

Don’t drink and drive.

Assumpico also urges anyone to call 911 to report any motorists who appear to be driving under the influence or operating a vehicle dangerously.