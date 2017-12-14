RI police collect thousands of dollars in toys, gift cards for needy families

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Law enforcement agencies around Rhode Island teamed up again this year to collect thousands of dollars worth of toys and gift cards for families in need.

At a news conference Thursday at the Elizabeth Baldwin School in Pawtucket, officials announced the success of the 10th Annual Kids, Cops and Christmas campaign.

According to R.I. State Police Major Christopher Dicomitis, who oversees the campaign, the goal is to create an exciting holiday for deserving children while showing them that members of law enforcement are their friends.

“We are grateful to the many individuals and local corporations who generously donated to this year’s Kids, Cops and Christmas campaign, which will make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for hundreds of children and families throughout Rhode Island,” he said.

Over the past month, toys and gift cards were donated during “fill a cruiser” events or were dropped off at state police barracks and local police departments.

The donations will be given to an array of agencies for distribution, including Crossroads Rhode Island, Project Night Vision and Family Service of Rhode Island.

“Every child and teen deserves a special gift at Christmas,” Dicomitis added. “Thanks to the generosity of our corporate donors and the citizens of Rhode Island, we are able to ensure that hundreds of children will have something special under their trees.”