RIPTA detours several routes due to snow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Due to slippery road conditions from Thursday morning’s snowfall, six RIPTA bus routes have been detoured for the day.

Routes 27, 55, 56, 63, 64, and 92 have all been rerouted after officials deemed conditions to be too slippery to safely operate vehicles.

DETOUR ALERT: Due to winter weather conditions, Routes 27, 55, 56, 63, 64 and 92 are currently on detour. Details: https://t.co/zJxiqMka55 — RIPTA (@RIPTA_RI) December 14, 2017

RIPTA said in a press release just before 10 a.m. that service will be restored as soon as conditions allow for safe travel.

The following routes are changing for the day:

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):

No service to Hillcrest Apartments.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College):

Trips will terminate at Shaw’s Market. Service to Providence College has been suspended.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue):

Trips will not service the VA Hospital. All trips are ending at Sisson Street because the hill is not plowed.

Route 63 (Broadway/Middletown Shops):

Outbound trips will turn right onto Beacon, left onto West Main, left onto Maple and then resume regular route. Inbound trips remain on regular route.

Route 64 (Newport/URI Kingston):

Service to Bay Campus suspended.

Route 92 (RI College/Federal Hill/East Side):

Inbound trips will travel on Atwells Avenue, left Cutler, right Newark, right Valley, left Atwells and then resume regular route. Outbound trips are on regular route