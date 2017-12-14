Serial robbery suspect to remain behind bars

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — One of two suspects in a series of armed, and on one occasion violent robberies has been deemed dangerous and as a result, will continue to be held without bail.

A dangerousness hearing was held Thursday for Miguel Gonzalez, 19, of Stoughton.

Police allege Gonzalez and a juvenile male from Taunton held up businesses in East Providence, Pawtucket, Raynham and Taunton in early December.

A customer of an East Providence liquor store that was targeted was stabbed during the robbery. In court Thursday, it was revealed the 68-year-old man’s liver was damaged in the attack.

Gonzalez was arrested last week after his vehicle was pulled over by Taunton police. The officer said he found clothing and surgical gloves in the car, which matched what was seen on surveillance video. Gonzalez also had knives on him, according to police.

Taunton police charged Gonzalez with unarmed robbery and larceny over $250. In Rayhnam, he was charged with armed and masked robbery, larceny over $250 and malicious destruction of property over $250.

Gonzalez is due back in court Jan. 12. He’s also being sought for extradition to Rhode Island, to face charges there.

The 17-year-old second suspect surrendered to Taunton police last weekend.

Eyewitness News reporter Jared Pliner was in court for Gonzalez's hearing.