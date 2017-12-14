State Police: Snow during commute causes 15 accidents

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Snow during Thursday morning’s commute caused slippery roads and traffic backups throughout the state.

The first flakes were spotted just after 3:30 a.m. and snow continued to fall until approximately 10 a.m.

What was at first expected to be a light dusting turned out to be several inches, with accumulations over three inches in several areas. Southern Rhode Island and coastal areas saw the greatest accumulation.

According to the Rhode Island State Police, there were 15 minor crashes throughout the morning. No serious injuries or crashes were reported.

They said Routes 95, 4, and 1 in the southern part of the state had the worst road conditions.

The department reminds drivers to drive with extra caution during inclement weather and leave extra time to get to a destination, as well as to clear all ice and snow from vehicles before driving.

Snow Photos: December 14, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Snow only added to the festive feel of this Johnston yard! Submitted by Erica Regan. A snowy bus stop. Submitted by Nancy Krause. A coated yard and driveway in Warwick. Submitted by Nick Blair. Snow throughout the morning commute causing traffic on I-195. Submitted by Lee Dooley. Carol Morris submitted this photo of her dog in the snow. Submitted by Marci Nav in Johnston. Submitted by Susan Kosior-Mederios in Westport, where they measured three inches.