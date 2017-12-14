State Police: Snow during commute causes 15 accidents

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Snow during Thursday morning’s commute caused slippery roads and traffic backups throughout the state.
The first flakes were spotted just after 3:30 a.m. and snow continued to fall until approximately 10 a.m.
What was at first expected to be a light dusting turned out to be several inches, with accumulations over three inches in several areas. Southern Rhode Island and coastal areas saw the greatest accumulation.
Know Before You Go: Latest 7 Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts
According to the Rhode Island State Police, there were 15 minor crashes throughout the morning. No serious injuries or crashes were reported.
They said Routes 95, 4, and 1 in the southern part of the state had the worst road conditions.
The department reminds drivers to drive with extra caution during inclement weather and leave extra time to get to a destination, as well as to clear all ice and snow from vehicles before driving.
Snow Photos: December 14, 2017
Snow Photos: December 14, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Dream On Me Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress Recall
-
2017 RI Wreaths Across America
-
Operation Warm
-
Getting Your Holiday Table Ready
-
Photos: IKEA Dresser Recall
-
Photos: Smoky Fire on West Street in Providence
-
Photos: New York Cosmetic Factory Fire
-
Photos: Factory explosion in Indonesia
-
“The Clock Man” lifted to new permanent home
-
Dishwashers recalled