With dramatic video, West Warwick detective showcases dangers of impaired driving

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — “I wanted people to take it seriously.”

That’s what West Warwick Det. Lt. John Malloy said Thursday about a new video he created and the strong message behind it.

Every year around the holidays we see national ad campaigns warning against drinking and driving. Malloy’s video is different, however, in that it features shots of crashes caused by impaired drivers on local streets.

“The video itself is kind of gruesome, let’s face it,” he said.

Malloy posted the video titled “All These Crashes” to social media earlier this week in an effort to show what happens when people get behind the wheel while intoxicated. He said he believes it will have a more powerful and lasting impact than the public service announcements being shown nationwide.

“Somebody who goes out and thinks, ‘it’s not going to happen to me’ doesn’t think about that human cost,” he explained. “So what I wanted to do was bring it home. Let’s bring it home to West Warwick, let’s bring it home to, ‘I saw that accident, I know the building that was hit, I know the family that was involved in that.'”

Malloy said officers in West Warwick have been able to step up DUI enforcement this year thanks to a grant from the R.I. Department of Transportation.

“Thursday, Friday, Saturday are big days and the holidays are big days,” Malloy said. “This time of year, we’re putting people out every night.”

West Warwick police have already doubled the amount of DUI arrests they’ve made this year compared to 2016, according to Malloy. He said he hopes his video can prevent any more crashes.

“It’s making people think about what they’re doing before they’re doing it and making them make different choices,” he added.

Rhode Island State Police said they’re also putting additional troopers on patrol each night this holiday season in an effort to crack down on impaired driving.

See Detective Lt. Malloy’s full video below: