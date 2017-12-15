8 displaced by fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight people, including three children, were displaced Friday by a two-alarm fire in Providence.

Providence Battalion Fire Chief Jason Houle said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. of a fire on the third floor of a multi-family home on George M Cohan Boulevard in the city’s Fox Point neighborhood.

NEW: 8 people (5 adults, 3 kids) displaced after a house fire on the east side of Providence. No injuries reported. Crews are now investigating. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YIFOKIz3TM — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) December 16, 2017

“First company arrived on scene, they had fire showing on side four of the third floor, with an exposure, the houses are only three feet apart,” Houle said.

The second alarm was called to protect the houses nearby. Houle said the fire caused extensive damage to the third floor and water damage to the second and first. By about 6:30 p.m., crews were still working to extinguish hot spots and close up the roof of the home.

.@CarolineGoggin working the story of a fire that has displaced 8 people in the Fox Point section of Providence. @ProvFirefighter report no injuries. Latest tonight on @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/wNXHOly2RU — James Hughes (@HewesNews) December 16, 2017

“When the weather gets down like this, the water starts to freeze, we generally bring more help with the addition of a second alarm for relief,” Houle added. “You’re inside and you’re overheated and you come out and start cooling down.”

Crews said they got the call from someone who was passing through the area. They said the quick response in this situation was crucial.

“Roughly three, three and a half feet separate each building,” Houle said. “So, it was good to get that interior line in and get that fire under control.”

No one was injured and all occupants made it out safely, according to Houle. He said situations like this are sad and warned the community about being cautious with decorations this holiday season.

“We have to be careful, especially with the Christmas trees, the Christmas decorations, the space heaters,” Houle said. “Avoid the extension cords, don’t overload them.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced victims. A Red Cross spokesperson said they are providing comfort kits and meeting the immediate needs of the families. A longer term plan for the families will be decided in the coming days after the families meet with caseworkers.

Houle said it is unclear at this time if the house is a total loss, and crews are continuing to investigate the cause.

“People have lost a lot today,” Houle said.